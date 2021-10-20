Raise money for breast cancer research at 'More Than Pink Walk' this Sunday

WACO, Texas — Susan G. Komen's fight against breast cancer continues with the More Than Pink Walk meet-up in Waco this Sunday.
The meet-up is part of Komen's largest fundraiser of the year, offering an in-person walk event, as well as a virtual, self-paced option for others outside of the area to join.
The meet up starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 10:30 a.m. at 5601 Crosslake Parkway in Waco, along with a virtual opening ceremony on Facebook at 9 a.m.
Funds raised by walk participants will help support Komen's goal in breast cancer research, patient care and public policy action.
If you want to sign up to walk or donate, click here. Registration to walk is free.