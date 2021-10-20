Raise money for breast cancer research at 'More Than Pink Walk' this Sunday

The meet-up is part of Komen's largest fundraiser of the year, offering an in-person walk event, as well as a virtual, self-paced option for others.

WACO, Texas — Susan G. Komen's fight against breast cancer continues with the More Than Pink Walk meet-up in Waco this Sunday.

The meet-up is part of Komen's largest fundraiser of the year, offering an in-person walk event, as well as a virtual, self-paced option for others outside of the area to join.

The meet up starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 10:30 a.m. at 5601 Crosslake Parkway in Waco, along with a virtual opening ceremony on Facebook at 9 a.m.

Funds raised by walk participants will help support Komen's goal in breast cancer research, patient care and public policy action.