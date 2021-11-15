Revitalization project of Downtown Temple starts construction on new parking garage

Construction on the buildings began in October and is expected to take about 18 months.

TEMPLE, Texas — Construction on the new parking garage in Downtown Temple kicked off Nov. 10, according to a news release.

Per officials, construction on the parking garage is expected to last 13 months.

In addition to the City parking garages, Downtown visitors will see a variety of private projects taking shape this year, such as the Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theater and Sears building and several new and expanded businesses.

The City will also be making improvements to roadways and landscaping from Central Ave. to Adams Ave.

“As downtown Temple revitalization continues, we look forward to an increase in visitors to the area,” said City Manager Brynn Myers. “We will be ready with expanded parking to support a convenient, dynamic Downtown experience,”

On Sept. 23, the City of Temple announced how it was partnering with Waco real-estate developer Turner Behringer Development to transform the buildings into apartments, retail and restaurant spaces, offices, as well as a multi-purpose and events hall.

“The Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater have been pillars of Temple’s historic downtown for nearly a century, so we are beyond excited to see that these landmarks are going to get a second life,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said. “There have been so many dedicated people who have worked to make this a reality, and we can’t wait to see what the end result will be.”

Turner Behringer is planning:

57 one-to-two bedroom apartments in the Hawn and Sears buildings, totaling about 45,000 square feet

Commercial retail space about 32,000 square feet, which will include storefronts, new restaurants and offices

“Adaptive reuse refers to the conservation attempt to reuse an existing structure for purposes other than for which it was originally constructed,” said Shane Turner, Partner and Broker at Turner Behringer. “We have had great success with our adaptive reuse projects in Waco... and are excited to expand into Temple,” Turner continued.

All projects are expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

Past projects for the real-estate developer included the Hippodrome Theater, Madison Apartments and Altura Lofts.

Traffic delays are not expected at this time. But some road closures are anticipated as this work moves forward. The City will coordinate with local businesses to minimize impact.