FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information to find missing Fort Hood Soldier, PV2 Gregory Morales.

Morales was last seen driving his car outside of Fort Hood in Killeen in the night of August 19, 2019. He was driving a Black Kia Rio with Texas temporary license tags. The car was later recovered by authorities, according to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command

The last known contact with Morales was on August 20 and he has not been seen or heard from since. Morales was out-processing from the Army and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days when he disappeared, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Morales may also use the last name Wedal, which was his last name before his marriage. He was born and raised in Oklahoma and Fort Hood was his first duty station while he served in the Army. Morales was known to associate with numerous civilians in and around Central Texas, according to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command

Investigators have no credible information that this case is in any way connected to the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who went missing from Fort Hood in April.

Army CID and Fort Hood continue to seek help to find Morales. According to CID officials, they are convinced that someone knows where Morales is and encourage people to come forward for the sake of Morales's wife, stepchildren, mother and fellow soldiers.

If you have any information, contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1179. You can anonymously submit information on the Army website.

RELATED: Reward increased to $25,000 to find missing Fort Hood soldier

Also on KCENTV.com:

Voice of America director, deputy resign amid Trump clash

Houston rapper, Baby Bash, adding $5,000 to reward for finding missing Fort Hood soldier

Supreme Court rules gay, lesbian and transgender workers protected from job discrimination