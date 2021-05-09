River Valley Intermediate requiring face masks for two school weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases

In an announcement video published over Labor Day weekend, Principal Paul Offill said the school is at a higher percentage of cases "than we'd like to be."

MCGREGOR, Texas — Midway ISD's River Valley Intermediate is requiring students and staff to wear masks on campus for the next two school weeks, according to Principal Paul Offill.

Offill posted a video newsletter on YouTube over Labor Day weekend, telling parents that the masks are being required after the school saw an increase in COVID-19 numbers on campus. He also added that Labor Day, or Monday, counted as Day 1.

"We're going to ask your help and the student's help to slow that down," he said in the Sept. 3 video.

He ask that parents help do their part and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

1) Keeping their child[ren] home if they are sick

"A lot of COVID symptoms right now are presented as allergy or stomach [issues]," he said. "Keep them at home."

2) Having their children quarantine according to CDC guidelines if they were exposed to COVID-19.

3) Asking their children do their part by keeping their hands to themselves and/or keeping them clean.

"They're old enough now to take some responsibility," he said.

Offill advised parents that lunch will also be split up into two sections for each grade: Some students will eat in the cafeteria while others eat in the gym, he explained.

He said once two school weeks have passed, they will re-evaluate their COVID-19 protocols.

"Hopefully we've done enough... through this directive to slow this down," he said.