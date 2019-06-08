ROBINSON, Texas — Members of the Robinson community are backing one of their neighbors as he fights to keep a camp he started to help kids.

The city shut down Kieth Miller's Otolith Fishing Camp because he didn't have the proper permit. The former Baylor professor holds weekly fishing classes at a pond in his backyard.

Miller has received support from community members who call his camp a "blessing."

An online petition for Miller to keep his camp has almost 1,000 signatures.

"This camp is a genuine blessing to the community and its children," the petition reads. "This fishing camp is an incredible chance to teach our children valuable life skills, social skills, and get them outside and interacting with nature."

His passion for teaching the sport was put in jeopardy after a complaint from a neighbor.

“A neighbor called the city and said there was increased traffic and complained about that, which I think is inaccurate."

A Robinson code inspector told Miller he had to close because of a city ordinance that prohibited him from operating a business at his home in the Surrey Ridge neighborhood.

Miller said he's planning to make a plea to get the proper permit and reverse the city council's decision to shut down his camp.

"What I'd like to do out of the city council meeting is to get a special permit so that I can continue to operate camps here at this location."

Miller said in the worst case scenario he would have to move the camp elsewhere.

“That will make me really sad because there are a lot of kids right here in this subdivision that need help,” Miller said. “I'd have to find another location, and it might be where these parents may not want to drive.”

