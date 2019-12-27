WACO, Texas — A teen died Friday after slamming a vehicle into a tree in a Waco neighborhood.

Waco Platton Cheif Chris Ballew said the driver was heading south on 33rd St. at Maple Ave. just afternoon when he lost control and hit the tree.

The Waco Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to remove the teen from the vehicle.

The boy was taken to Hill Crest Hospital where he died.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

