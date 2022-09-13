Temple Brewery takes beer national to raise money for Washington D.C. memorial

Bold Republic Brewing Company in Temple Texas introduced their beer to another state Tuesday, expanding their ability to raise money for a memorial to be built.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Bold Republic Brewing Co. in Temple, Texas introduced their "Capt. Jack" beer to Wisconsin for the first time Tuesday.

The owners, Adriane and Patrick Hodges hope this expansion will not only be good for business, but it will help a legacy live on.

Proceeds from "Capt. Jack" beer funds the building of a war memorial in Washington D.C., for those who served in Operation Desert Storm in the Gulf War.

Adriane's father, Capt. Jonathan “Jack” Edwards , died while serving in Operation Desert Storm. Adriene was only eight-years-old.

Now Adriane has a drink that honors his name in 11 states.

Patrick, Adriane's husband, said their son will never get to meet his grandfather, but a drink in his name and the possibility of a memorial put up to recognize his, and so many others sacrifices, would keep his memory alive.

"He's going to grow up hearing what a hero he (Captain Jack) was and that he gave his life for something far bigger than himself," Patrick said.

The newest venture to Wisconsin is due in part because of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., which is owned by owned by Molson Coors.

The Leinenkugel Brewing Co. didn't come by the local Temple Brewery by chance. The President, Dick Leinenkugel knew someone that had known Capt. Jack.

Patrick said this could mean big things for their beer, having Leinenkugel Brewing Co. on board.

"It's a wonderful collaboration beer with the national desert storm war memorial," he said.

If you want to buy a Capt. Jack from Bold Republic Brewing Company today, a portion of that will go to fund the building of the National Desert Storm War Memorial.