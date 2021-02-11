Temple ISD bonds fail to pass but it's not over yet, superintendent says

While a bond to upgrade Wildcat stadium was overwhelmingly voted down, the larger bond for facility upgrades failed by just three votes.

TEMPLE, Texas — A $178.3 million bond for the Temple Independent School District failed to pass Tuesday by just three votes. 1,967 people voted against it with 1,964 voting for it.

Proposition A would have raised the tax rate by 12 cents per $100 of property value, the district said. It would have gone toward facility upgrades at every campus.

Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said Wednesday morning it was still possible for the bond to pass.

"For the next several days mail-ins and provisional votes will be counted and next Tuesday an official result will be reported," Ott said.

A second bond, Proposition B, was overwhelmingly voted down with 59% against and 41% in favor. It would have gone toward upgrades for Wildcat Stadium.

Ott said it's unlikely the outcome for Proposition B would change with the additional votes but if the margin remains close for Proposition A the district will ask for a recount.

"If at that time the bond does not pass, I would just like to say that I am very proud of our professionalism, positivity and honesty throughout this process," Ott said.

Ott said the facility needs remain the same and that "this is something we will re-engage with the community and address in the future."

The district held a series of public forums leading up the election before the school board of trustees voted in favor of putting it on the ballot.

Ott's full statement below:

We have been in contact with Bell County officials today and they have confirmed that election results are still not official. Proposition A is behind by three votes. For the next several days mail-ins and provisional votes will be counted and next Tuesday an official result will be reported. This will unlikely change the results for Proposition B. If the margin of votes remains close for Proposition A, we will request a recount. If at that time the bond does not pass, I would just like to say that I am very proud of our professionalism, positivity and honesty throughout this process. No matter what side of the vote, our entire community has highlighted these things throughout the bond process. The needs were determined by our citizens and our engagement with the community has been nonstop. I suspect that votes against were more to do with external factors.