Temple ISD Leader named 2022 Superintendent of the Year Award

Bobby Ott of Temple ISD received the title of Superintendent of the Year from the Texas Association of School Boards .

TEMPLE, Texas — At the joint annual meeting of the Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators, Bobby Ott of Temple ISD received the title of Superintendent of the Year from the Texas Association of School Boards.

Ott expressed his gratitude for receiving the honor and praised the efforts of all the regional winners and state finalists on behalf of Texas public school students. He also expressed gratitude to the Temple ISD community, his family and his board for their support:

“It’s a place where diversity is given, inclusion is a deliberate choice, and our service is defined by compassion, love, and innovation, and I am so proud to be there,” he said. “You’re only as good as your team and in this case, we’re blessed to have the team that serves and governs Temple ISD,” he said.

Since 1984, the TASB-sponsored SOTY program has honored deserving superintendents for their excellence and accomplishment in educational leadership, according to the district. It is funded by Balfour.

Candidates are chosen based on their demonstrated leadership qualities, commitment to raising educational standards, capacity to create positive working relationships, student success and dedication to involving the general public in education, as stated by the district.

Balfour donates a special ring and a $5,000 check to the SOTY winner. Balfour also awards $1,000 to each of the finalists.

At the occasion, the top 15 regional superintendents of the year were also honored. They are:

Tony Lara, South Texas ISD, Region 1

José Moreno, Robstown ISD, Region 2

Micah Dyer, Cuero ISD, Region 3

Lisa Meysembourg, Woodville ISD, Region 5

Jeff Burke, Splendora ISD, Region 6

Jason McCullough, Mount Vernon ISD, Region 8

Tony Bushong, City View ISD, Region 9

Doug Williams, Sunnyvale ISD, Region 10

Taylor Williams, Slidell ISD, Region 11

David Young, Abilene ISD, Region 14

O.K. (Buddy) Wolfenbarger III, Comstock ISD, Region 15

Darryl Flusche, Canyon ISD, Region 16

Chris Smith, Brownfield ISD, Region 17

Jeannie Meza-Chavez, San Elizario ISD, Region 19

Saul Hinojosa, Somerset ISD, Region 20