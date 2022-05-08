Temple police investigate drowning at Temple Lake Park

Police said a 21-year-old man went under water a little before 10:30 a.m. and never resurfaced.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said a man drowned in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park Monday morning.

Police were first called a little before 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that a man had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not successful, police said.

The Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team, Temple Fire and Rescue, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife worked to find the victim.

He was pulled from the water a little before 1:30 p.m.

Police only identified the victim as a 21-year-old man. Police said his identity would be released once family was notified.