Temple police working to improve response to mental health calls

Temple police completed a program called the One Mind Campaign to increase successful interactions between officers and those with mental health conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was certified by the International Association of Chiefs of Police after completing requirements for the One Mind Campaign Pledge.

The program required to department to train all of its officers in mental health first aid. It also developed a policy to address law enforcement response to people with mental health conditions.

Through the program, the department partnered with Central Counties Services in Temple. They are a mental health organization that has served more than 70,000 people who struggle with mental health conditions since the 1960s.

“The crisis intervention training provided our officers additional knowledge to utilize in the field, and the partnership allows us to work with mental health professionals right here in the community," said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.