‘Your fear is unfounded’ | Nova Collective responds to those protesting a partnership with City of Temple to analyze diversity policies

A meeting of a DEI committee created to consider hiring Nova Collective was canceled days before the protest due to the city already deciding not to hire them.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced they would not move forward with Chicago consulting firm, Nova Collective, to help analyze its policies, procedures and operations when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.

If hired, the firm would have evaluated the City Council, conduct a City employee survey, and look into Temple's strategic planning.

However, city staff received a lot of feedback from Temple residents who did not support what they called the culture of Nova Collective.

City of Temple Spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin told 6 News Tuesday that city staff made a recommendation to not hire the firm to the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission after hearing the community feedback.

The commission was set to review the proposed contract with Nova Collective Tuesday night before sending it to city council but the meeting was canceled.

Instead of hiring the third party to help, Nowlin said city decided to create an internal DEI program.

"We want to be a diverse organization that reflects the diverse community that we serve," Nowlin said.

Nowlin said it will be internally focused and will utilize city leadership, city staff, the DEI Commission and community members to make sure it's a diverse group in helping the efforts.

"It is imperative and important to us to make sure that we're still utilizing the diverse groups and demographics and their voices and perspectives and experiences in this program," she explained.

Outside Temple City Hall Tuesday night more than 100 Temple residents joined together where the DEI Commission would have met if the city had moved forward with plans to consider hiring Nova Collective.

Temple resident Elena Aydelotte said they still met in order to pray, spread love and send a message.

"First and foremost, our representatives and our city officials, making sure that they make the right decision for our community," said Aydelotte.

Aydelotte also criticized 6 News for our previous coverage of the DEI commission.

"My role in this event is to make sure that Channel 6 News reports fair and balanced news," said Aydelotte.

6 News first reported on the commission on July 27 when the commission was still involved in the process. We interviewed Rayford Brown who did not want to see Nova Collective hired.

"You, Channel 6 News, butchered a complete and utter fake news with my friend who is standing up for righteousness and for our community," said Aydelotte.

Aydelotte said Nova Collective, which will not be hired, is a firm that doesn't represent the community of Temple. She recommended the city use a local firm to analyze DEI. She did not offer an example of a local firm.

"We'll happily advise you what works for us if you if you need that, but this right here is the culture of the Nova Collective," she said while holding a flyer with a picture of a person in drag.

"We believe we are made in the image of God. We are here about love unity and we are here to hold those accountable who have grossly misrepresented us."

The picture came from a video on the group's Facebook page. It highlighted a person who said drag helped them discover their gender identity.

6 News reached out to Nova Collective who in a statement said that video was posted more than a year ago.

Brynne Hovde, a Partner with the firm, said they were heartbroken by the response to the city's consideration of hiring Nova.

"Our team is primarily comprised of people of deep faith - many of them specifically Christian or Abrahamic faiths," the statement reads. "To a person, they have denounced what has happened in Temple, ostensibly in the name of God, over the past several months."

Hovde said the protests against Nova were based on fear not God.

"Your fear is unfounded. You fear change, but you must know that God is Change. And God is Love," the statement reads. "No amount of pitchforks can stand in the way of that. All of the hate and fear that has been espoused during this process only produces one reaction for us: profound sadness. We have compassion for those of you who truly believe the words you say."

Aydelotte also questioned whether the staff did research about Nova before proposing to work with them.

"For some reason, our city officials said they didn't even know anything about it," Aydelotte said. "They're willing to spend tax dollars money, $112,000, for a survey and they don't even know what this culture is or do they?"

Aydelotte said she and others like her with the same beliefs will stay involved throughout the process as the city looks for ways to prioritize DEI.

"We're going to pray and we're going to just seek God's wisdom, because he's leading this effort and it's growing by the minute," Aydelotte said.

Nowlin said there is no start date for the internal DEI program at this time.

Read the Nova Collective full statement below: