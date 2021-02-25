Temple forms taskforce to help residents with storm recovery

The Temple Recovery Taskforce was established to help connect residents with disaster relief resources.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple residents affected by last week's winter storm will now have help from the City of Temple in connecting them with disaster relief resources all through one group.

The city announced that it has established the Temple Recovery Taskforce to carry out the job. Headed by the city's Housing and Community Development Department, the taskforce is coordinating with local organizations that are able to provide recovery services for residents impacted by the winter storm, the city said in a press release.

“With so many residents still feeling the effects of this unprecedented weather event, we wanted to make sure we could get them in touch with local organizations that could meet their needs,” City Manager Brynn Myers said in a press release.

According to the city, the taskforce will use Crisis Cleanup, a free website that helps coordinate relief efforts by participating organizations, including services like debris removal, home repair and water damage repair. The city noted that it does not provide resources that require a licensed or skilled tradesman, such as plumbing or electrical work.

Requests can be submitted through the City of Temple’s Housing Resource Center by calling 254-298-5999, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our goal is to help as many residents as we can,” Nancy Glover, director of Housing and Community Development, said in the release. “We believe our already-established partnerships with local organizations will help meet those outstanding needs of our residents and the city’s goal of a quick recovery.”

The services are not provided by the city, as the city is only coordinating with local organizations who provide services. The city added that there is no guarantee that a request for assistance will be fulfilled.