Temple woman approved by CDC to fly back to US with her service dog

Isabella Carruth has been stuck in Honduras with her service dog Dante since July 14 when the CDC changed their guidelines.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple woman who has been stuck in Honduras with her service dog Dante has been approved for a permit from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to fly back to the United States.

Carruth, a service dog trainer in Temple, flew to Honduras on July 9 to meet with a client. She brought Dante with her and was shocked to see an email two days after her arrival that said the CDC was temporarily suspending dogs from flying back into the country from high-risk rabies countries.

For the last two weeks, she has been working on receiving a permit from the CDC that would allow Dante back into the United States.

In an email Carruth received from the CDC, it says:

"Dear Applicant: CDC has granted you conditional permission to import a dog from a high-risk country. The permit is attached. The permit is good until the expiration date. No extensions."

"I'm so excited," Carruth told 6 News.

Carruth had friends and family contacting the Office of Civil Rights who worked with the CDC to get her a permit.