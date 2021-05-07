Some H-E-B chicken products are included in Tyson Foods recall

The grocery giant urged consumers not to eat the products affected by the recall.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B announced Monday that some of its chicken products are included in the recent Tyson Foods recall, due to listeria concerns.

The recall involves some Tyson Food ready-to-eat chicken products and certain H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores and South Flo Pizza locations in Texas, the grocery giant said in a release.

Tyson Foods recently announced that it is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken that was produced between Dec. 26 2020 and April 13, 2021. The affected H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced between Jan. 28, 2021 and April 13, 2021. Meanwhile, the affected South Flo Pizza items were produced between Jan. 12, 2021 and July 4, 2021.

All products related to this recall that were sold at H-E-B were removed from production and store shelves, according to the Texas-based grocery chain.

Consumers who have purchased the products affected by the recall are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to he place of purchase.

H-E-B said customers who purchased any of the products related to the recall can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

H-E-B said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions caused by it's products although Tyson Foods has had illnesses reported related to the recall.