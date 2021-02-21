Here's what you should do after a boil water notice ends

Were you one of the millions of Texans under a boil water notice this week? If yours has ended, there are a few steps you should take before using your water.

Multiple cities have begun to rescind their boil water notices after days without power caused water plants to buckle and pipes to burst across Texas.

Those problems cascaded into straight water outages for thousands and boil water notices for millions in the state.

Now, as Texas' infrastructure recovers from the hit it took during a round of winter storms, water is coming back online for many and boil water notices are being lifted.

As cities lift such notices, though, there are a few steps Texans should take before using their water like normal, officials with the city of Fort Worth said. Here is some advice from the city.

Do I need to flush my water lines?

The answer is yes if:

Your water service was interrupted

You have not been home

Your plumbing has been damaged and subsequently repaired

How do I flush my water lines?

Turn on your cold water tap on each faucet and run for two minutes

Start with the faucet at the highest point in your home or building. Move lower and lower one at a time.

Use a toothbrush and some vinegar to clean any particles from your faucet's aerator. You can typically unscrew these to clean them using your fingers or a wrench and then rinse them off before screwing it back into place.

Change the filter cartridge in your refrigerator or ice maker. Throw out any ice and flush the water dispense for 3 to 5 minutes. Run the ice maker for 1 hour and throw away any ice made during that time. Wash the bin area.

Do I need to empty my hot water heater?