Killeen PD 'traffic tip' regarding disabled veterans draws controversy

Per SB 792, disabled veterans will be required to hang their ADA placards, in addition to their disabled license plates, in order to park in a disabled spot.

A Facebook post by the Killeen Police Department is drawing controversy over disabled veterans' license plates.

On Tuesday morning, the department posted its weekly "Traffic Tip Tuesday" reminding folks about Texas Senate Bill 792 taking effect on Sept. 1. According to the bill, disabled veterans will now have to hang their Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) placard in their vehicle in order to park in an ADA spot instead of solely relying on their disabled veteran license plate.

Additionally, on Dec. 1, the DMV will also require every recipient who applies for an ADA placard to get a doctor's signature on the application rather than the DMV automatically issuing one, the post said.

Click here to read SB 792.

Just three hours after Killeen Police shared this tip, the Facebook post received hundreds of comments and reactions.

Those against the bill argued that it makes things harder for veterans.

Then there were others who said the bill was of how some veterans "don't look" disabled.

Some Facebook comments also thought the bill will prevent people who don't "really" need it from getting it.

