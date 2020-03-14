WOODWAY, Texas — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging healthy people to donate blood as drives are being cancelled nationwide due to the coronavirus.

Nearly 600 blood drives have been canceled across the country, leaving approximately 18,000 fewer donations being received by blood banks.

Locally, Carter BloodCare is one of Texas' largest blood centers, providing 300,000 units of life-saving blood to patients all around Texas.

With numerous school, university and business closures, which is where blood drives normally take place, all upcoming drives have been cancelled - leading to blood shortages across the state.

But the drives listed below will still take place and officials are urging healthy people to donate.

Sunday, March 15

St. Jerome Catholic Church in the St. Mother Teresa Center, 9820 Chapel Road, Woodway, TX 76712 - Blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

Faith Lutheran Church in Sanctuary, 3824 TX-22 Corsicana, TX 75110 - Blood drive from 1-5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

VFW Post 6008 – Hewitt on Carter BloodCare Bus, 725 Sun Valley Blvd Hewitt, TX 76643 - Blood drive from 12-4 p.m.

The Waco Donor Center at 206 Archway Drive in Woodway is open Monday to Saturday next week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. And Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also on KCENTV.com

Baylor Scott & White to screen all visitors and patients at designated entrances

Schools, colleges, after-care, churches and businesses: What's closed and what's open in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Waco offers free meals for kids

Central Texas churches: How you can watch dozens of services online

McLennan County School districts extend spring break | Continuing coverage