Thousands turn out for Donald Trump's first 2024 Presidential Campaign rally at Waco Airport

People from across the state were at the Waco Regional Airport to hear the former President speak.

WACO, Texas — Thousands of people began lining up outside the Waco Regional Airport Saturday morning ahead of former President Donald Trump's arrival.

Trump chose Waco as the first campaign stop of his 2024 Presidential Campaign.

Attendees can start arriving at 8 a.m. for the rally, gates open at noon, program activities are slated to begin at 2 p.m.

Trump was scheduled to arrive at 5 p.m. Rock guitarist Ted Nugent was even slated to perform the Star Spangled Banner ahead of Trump's address.

The following routes and streets will be affected:



- The intersection of Flat Rock Rd. and Skeet Eason Rd. will be controlled by law enforcement and will be for event exit only or access to Airport Park.

- Yankie Road should be used for local traffic to access Flat Rock Road west of Skeet Eason.

- Steinbeck Bend and China Spring Highway/N.19th St. will be controlled by officers throughout the day, and the signal will be in flash as needed.

- Regular vehicular traffic can avoid this intersection by utilizing Washington Ln. and Rock Creek Rd.

- Note: due to construction, Airport Rd. is limited to northbound traffic only.

Chairman for the McLennan County Republican Party Bradford Holland says that there is a high level of excitement within the community.

"I think they're anticipating thousands of people," Holland said. "The party itself remains neutral, but we would be excited about any one of our potential candidates coming to Waco and frankly, we hope we get them all."

Trump won in McClennan County in 2020 by more than 23 points.

The rally comes as Trump has berated prosecutors, encouraged protests and raised the prospect of possible violence should he become the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. Some of his recent rhetoric has echoed language he used before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to stop the transfer of power.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States ... and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote on his social media site early Friday.

The visit coincides with the anniversary of the siege on the Branch Davisian complex outside Waco in 1993. The siege came to an end with federal agencies raided the complex resulting in a fire that left dozens dead.