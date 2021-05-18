Tips for driving in the rain

The Texas Department of Transportation encourages drivers to plan ahead as Central Texas prepares for more showers.

WACO, Texas — As showers and thunderstorms continue this week in Central Texas, it can cause dangerous driving conditions. So whether it's high water, or slick roads there are some things you should keep in mind to stay safe.

"You always want to drive to the conditions especially on the interstate where there's higher speed limits and work zones," Jake Smith said, the spokesperson for TxDOT Waco.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding is consistently ranked as the second deadliest weather event.

1. Be road-ready: Make sure tires have enough air pressure and tread. Check windshield wipers to see if they need to be replaced. If possible, avoid driving during heavy thunderstorms.

2. Turn on your lights: Rain makes it harder for other drivers to see your vehicle, so make sure to turn on your headlights.

3. Don't rush: Reduce speed by one-third on wet roads and increase to a three-second following distance.

4. Avoid skidding: If you start to lose control of the car, ease off the gas pedal until you regain traction and turn the steering wheel in the direction you're skidding. Avoid hard braking and taking sharp turns.

5. Turn around, don't drown: It is never safe to drive into flood waters.

"Many Texans have seen that being displayed on billboards across the state and what that means is if you see water on the roadway don't risk it," Smith said.

According to The National Weather Services, six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your car and your car can stall. In a foot of water, your car can start to float, and just two feet of water can carry away most cars.