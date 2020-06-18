WACO, Texas — There was a major accident on WB Loop 340 in Waco and traffic is backed up into Robinson, according to the Robinson Police Department.

Westbound traffic from Robinson is being diverted to the IH-35 access road. The NB IH-35 flyover to WB Loop 340 is shut down.

The Robinson PD asked that drivers avoid this area if possible.

