WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 26 new positive cases Wednesday. It is the largest single day increase since the district started tracking cases.

The positivity rate increased to 3.5%. Mayor Kyle Deaver said the county may be headed toward 5%. Deaver said we need to do a better job of following the guidelines.

The active cases also increased dramatically to more than 80. The previous high was in the forties.

Deaver said the number of people being actively is more than 300.

Deaver also spoke about the increase in the number of cases among hispanics as a percent of the population.

Deaver said in March most of the cases were among white people but since then the cases among the hispanic population have been rising rapidly.

"We're trying to understand what's happening there and how we can more effectively get the message out in a way that's culturally correct and meaningful," said Deaver.

Deaver also addressed the recent request to Gov. Greg Abbott by nine Texas mayors to allow them to enforce wearing face masks.

Deaver said if the governor were to allow that enforcement it would be something he would consider in discussions with the city council.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Waco Mayor: 'COVID-19 has not left McLennan County, the state of Texas, the United States or planet Earth'

Waco, McLennan County officials give weekly COVID-19 update

Waco city council names new city manager