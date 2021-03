The city said the gas main broke because of a rollover accident on East Stan Schlueter Loop.

KILLEEN, Texas — Trimmier Road to W.S. Young Drive are being advised to stay indoors and close their windows because of a broken gas main, according to the City of Killeen.

The city said the gas main broke because of a rollover accident on East Stan Schlueter Loop, which caused a gas leak in the area.

City workers are working on repairing the gas main.

No other details were released at this time.

