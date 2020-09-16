Two bodies found in Bell County home

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies found two people dead at a home in the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road after family members could not get in contact.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies found two people dead at a home in the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road in rural Bell County after family members could not get in contact with the people who lived at the home, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

At 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, deputies did an initial check and saw a person lying on the floor unresponsive. Deputies forced entry into the home where the two people were found dead, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Bell County Criminal Investigations Division and crime scene technicians were sent to the scene, along with Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. An autopsy was ordered, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The identities of the two who died have not been released at this time, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation is ongoing.