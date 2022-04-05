Two dead after plane crash in Falls County

Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis confirmed the crash happened east of the Marlin municipal airport, around the 500 block FM 147.

MARLIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a plane crash near Marlin, Texas Tuesday afternoon, according to Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna T206H crashed around 12:40 p.m. east of Marlin Airport, 500 block FM 147. The plane was flying from Houston Executive Airport to Waco Regional Airport, per FAA.

City officials told 6 News around 1 p.m. a call came into the Marlin Police Department and Marlin Fire Department about a small plane down in a field.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard told 6 News FAA will lead the investigation.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it on this web page . You can look up the aircraft by its registration number on this web page .

No other information has been released at this time.