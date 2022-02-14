x
Two people are in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Killeen

The crash happened Sunday evening on the 10000 Block of State Highway 195, according to Killeen Police.
(Photo: MGN Online)

KILLEEN, Texas — A man and a woman are hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night, according to the Killeen Police Department. 

The crash happened on the 10000 Block of State Highway 195 and police were called to the scene around 10:12 p.m., according to KPD.

Based on a preliminary investigation, an unnamed man driving a silver Honda CRV going south in a northbound lane crashed into an unnamed woman driving a sliver Nissan Sentra going north on HWY 195, per KPD. 

Both individuals were airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical, but are stable condition.

No other information was released at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

 

   

