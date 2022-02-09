Police: Major crash leaves one Lampasas teen dead and another in stable condition

The 17-year-old passenger in the car with Maryangela Williams is in the hospital in stable condition with immobilizing injuries.

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — A major car crash Tuesday left one teen dead and another in stable condition in Lampasas County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 12:54 p.m., police received a call about a crash on US-190 at CR-3080 road, about three miles west of Kempner.

Kempner resident, 17-year-old Maryangela Cheyenne Williams, was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion car westbound when it collided with a Freightliner cement truck, according to Texas DPS.

Williams had made an unsafe turn on the highway while crossing paths with the truck, Texas DPS stated.

The 56-year-old driver of the cement truck told police he had made an attempt to avoid Williams but was not successful. Williams died at the scene of the crash, according to police.

There was another 17-year-old passenger in the car with Williams who was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and is listed in stable condition with immobilizing injuries.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

Texas DPS wants drivers to realize the seriousness of accidents like this:

"Always make sure it is safe when turning or merging onto a roadway or highway. Take that second or third look to make sure the roadways are clear of oncoming traffic."