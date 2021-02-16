TxDot works to make roads passable amid winter freeze

Crews are working around the clock to clear roads ahead of another storm

TEMPLE, Texas — Mother Nature's grip on Central Texas continued into its fifth day, this time it brought a thick blanket of snow that caused havoc on the roadways.

"Our crews are literally working around the clock, 12 hour shifts, day and night to keep the roads as passable as possible," said Jake Smith with the Texas Department of Transportation."

Smith said TxDot is plowing snow and applying sand to areas bogged down in ice but acknowledged that despite the crews efforts, he said people should plan to stay home.

"I would say just pack your patience and allow our crews to work as efficiently as they can. Being at home is the safest place you can be anyway," he said.

Bob Harrell with Coryell County Emergency Management said he's working closely with TxDot and knows the frustration levels of some drivers.

"You know, snow on top of ice, that's never good, they are doing the best they can with what they've got," Harrell said.

Smith said crews have worked to prepare roads since last Wednesday before the first ice storm on Thursday.

"Crews are working on interstates and any TxDot maintained and operated roadways," he said. "That's Interstates, Farm to Markets and State Highways in all of the counties that we serve. "

Rural counties have also had a hard time as roads there could take some time for clearing, especially as this cold weather continues.

"A lot of the roads that are county roads are being maintained by County Road and Bridge Department, they are assisting where they can," said Harrell. "Stay off the roads, if you can, until we can get to them.

As crews work around the clock and another storm rolls in, the message is clear to those who don't have to go. Don't go.

"People need to look and see why they need to get out. If it's for an emergency, that's fine, but if they can stay off the roads I would highly advise that until the roads are a lot safer," Harrell said.