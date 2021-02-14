List | Warming stations in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — Different warming stations in the Central Texas area listed by city can be found below:
Killeen
- The City of Killeen warming station has relocated to Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd. Those using the center have been relocated and future persons in need should go directly to the church, the City of Killeen said.
Waco
- The Salvation Army Community Kitchen and Shelters located at 300 Webster Avenue will have a warming center and extra shelter beds and other services unil the cold spell in our area is over, according to the Salvation Army. Any day that the temperatures are below 40 degrees, The Salvation Army Community Kitchen will remain open outside of the usual meal hours for use as a warming center. In addition, additional beds (cots) will be made available for those seeking a warm and safe place to sleep. Snacks, warm beverages and cold weather items (hats, gloves, etc) are also made available. Breakfast daily at 7 a.m. (8 a.m. on Sundays), dinner nightly at 5:30 p.m., lunch on Mondays & Tuesdays at noon (and as needed during the cold season). Volunteers, especially Baylor University Service Organizations, assist daily with meal service and staff manages the shelter/kitchen/warming center, according to the Salvation Army.
- Mission Waco/My Brother's Keeper at the Meyer Center 1226 Washington and Salvation Army at 24 S. 4th St. will serve as a warming station, accrding to The Cental Texas VA Helathcare System Facebook Page. Homeless Veterans who need assistance can call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-Vet (1-877-424-3838) or the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System at 1-800-423-2111, Ext. 41253. You can also visit the VA website.
Temple
- Victory Ministries at 305 S. 18St. and Transformation Station at 503 E. Central Avenue will serve as warming stations, according to The Cental Texas VA Helathcare System Facebook Page. Homeless Veterans who need assistance can call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-Vet (1-877-424-3838) or the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System at 1-800-423-2111, Ext. 41253. You can also visit the VA website.
- Until further notice, Impact Temple’s warming shelter is open 24/7 for anyone who needs a place to shelter from the cold weather, according to the Impact Temple Facebook Page. Impact Temple is located at 306 E Adams Ave.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206 W. Ave. B, is opening as a warming center to provide temporary relief to those who may need it, according to the city. It will remain open Sunday starting at 6 p.m. until it is "no longer necessary."
- Those who visit the center are encouraged to bring:
- Change of Clothing
- Bedding
- Toiletries
- Food/Drink
- Medications
- Entertainment Items, such as Books, Games, etc.
- Any other necessities
