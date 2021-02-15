City of Marlin low on water due to Sunday morning power outage

The City of Marlin asks that all residents conserve their water over the next few hours to stretch out the current supply.

MARLIN, Texas — Update: TXDOT is working with the City of Marlin to get the compressor from Waco. It should arrive within two hours. The compressor is being transported from Falls County to the Marlin Water plant at this time. The City of Marlin is not cutting off the water to its citizens at this time. The city asks that residents conserve water as best they can.

The Marlin Municipal Water Plant lost full electrical power Sunday at about 6:30 a.m. The backup generator, which is tested monthly, kicked in but blew a belt around 7:30 a.m. The belt has now been replaced and the generator is operational, a press release from the City of Marlin said.

Oncor arrived at about 2:00 p.m. They were able to get the electricity restored. However, both compressor systems were knocked out by the storm and are inoperable, the press release said.

A certified electrician tried to make repairs but was unable to fix the problem.

The city did say that it has enough reserves to last until 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Falls County leadership extended Marlin the use of a compressor. Crews are now working to get that compressor operating. Another compressor was also found in Waco, but the City of Marlin is unable to get it due to the weather and road conditions, the press release said.

Marlin asks that customers conserve their water over the next few hours to stretch out the current supply.

TCEQ has been notified and they are working with the City regarding this emergency.