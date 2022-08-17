UMHB Women's Basketball hosts back to school supply drive for Uvalde students

Following a basketball camp, head coach Mark Morefield says he wanted to do even more for the community

BELTON, Texas — The UMHB Women's basketball team is paying it forward to the Uvalde community again. Not too long ago, they held a basketball camp for the kids there and built a connection with some students who witnessed the shooting at Robb Elementary.

Head Coach Mark Morefield says after seeing the happiness and joy he brought to the kids, he wanted to find more ways to help the kids there.

"We've been down there and this community is still hurting," Morefield, the two time ASC Coach of the Year said. "These children have seen things that some adults will never ever see or be a part of at such a young age."

Today, the team hosted a school supplies drive for Central Texans to donate to students in Uvalde. Their goal was to help send the kids to school the right way, and also send a bit more Central Texas love.

There's been a plethora of acts of kindness from Central Texans to support the small Southwest Texas town. Morefield says the community deserves all the love in the world.

"Seeing the smiles on those children's face I think that was the biggest thing I think that was you know, seeing them have fun and enjoying having fun and not have to worry about everything."

While we don't see the struggles and day-to-day riff of the aftermath of the shooting, Morefield acknowledges that we can never truly understand.

The players on the team are excited to contribute as well.

Freshman Guard and Texas Native Catalina Cortez says this drive and the camp are about being Texas strong.

"Texans gotta help out other Texans, no matter where we are. We're just trying to be selfless and show God's love to that community because what happened was really tragic."

Freshman Kenna Gibson, another native of Texas, says she feels a deeper connection to the kids there just being from Texas.

"Our coach brought it to our attention, like let's help and that made me feel better as a person helping out our Texans with everything that's happened."