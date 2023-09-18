UMHB's Hispanic Student Association to host 8th Annual Latino Fest

The Latino Fest will feature a special Hispanic musical performance.

BELTON, Texas — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is ready to host its 8th Annual Latino Fest which will feature a special Hispanic musical performance on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

This event is being put on by the Hispanic Student Association, College of Visual and Performing Arts and Kingdom Diversity Office.

UMHB's String and Wind Ensembles will perform numerous pieces from notable Hispanic artists at the Baugh Performance Hall of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center.

Modern Foreign Language Professor Dr. Karla Gonzalez stated, "We are all united through our culture even though we have many differences. This event celebrates the Hispanic heritage of the Americas and how it has contributed to the modern American society."

After the concert, festival attendees can enjoy a showcase of food, games, face painting and much more outside on the plaza of the performing arts center.

The concert is free to attend, but a ticket is required for entry.

To learn more information about this event, visit here.