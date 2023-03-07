Unaccompanied veteran James E. Bridgford set to be buried in Killeen

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford served with the U.S. Navy from December 1966 to April 1970.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is holding an unaccompanied veteran burial for U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice James E. Bridgford on Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m.

Seaman Apprentice Bridgford was born on April 15, 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy from December 1966 to April 1970.

A National Defense Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star were awarded to Seaman Apprentice Bridgford for his service.

Members of the Killeen community are welcome to attend as next-of-kin are not expected to be at his burial.

The Veterans Land Board will accept the U.S. flag on Seaman Apprentice Bridgford's behalf if no next-of-kin are in attendance.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 11463 SH 195. For more information, visit here.