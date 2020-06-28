Unidentified remains found off Florence Road in Killeen

It is not yet known whether the remains belong to a human or an animal.

KILLEEN, Texas — Unidentified remains were found at the 3400 block of Florence Road in Killeen Saturday afternoon, according to Killeen police.

At approximately 1:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to Florence Road in reference to an area check. Officers were advised by witnesses that were in the area that they had located some kind of unidentified remains.

Detectives with the homicide unit arrived on scene and removed the remains. The remains will be sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine if they are human or animal remains.