United States Under Secretary of the Army visits Fort Hood

Honorable Gabe Camarillo was on post to talk to soldiers about some of their issues, concerns, and to think of ways to make the lives of soldiers and leaders easier.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT HOOD, Texas — An Army VIP made a stop in Central Texas to visit Fort Hood.

Honorable Gabe Camarillo, the Undersecretary of the Army made his first visit to Fort Hood on Tuesday since being sworn in back in February.

Camarillo was on post to talk to soldiers about some of their issues, concerns, and to think of ways to make the lives of soldiers and leaders easier.

He also took a tour of construction at the barracks and visited the motor pool to learn about equipment soldiers are maintaining.

Camarillo said he recognizes the soldiers’ contributions to Army readiness and got a look at the new People First Center.

“And what we do at the people first center is really develop immersive training that really visualizes and contextualizes the types of harmful behaviors and warning signs that most soldiers should be aware of to alert others to the need of assistance,” said Camarillo.

Camarillo also visited with the family of slain Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen while he was on post.