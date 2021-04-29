Findings of investigation into Fort Hood leadership following Vanessa Guillen's disappearance, death to be released

The Army Forces Command Chief of Staff will provide an update about the findings and results of the 15-6 investigation in a news conference Friday.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Chief of Staff of U.S. Army Forces Command will provide an update Friday to the results of the investigation into the actions of the Fort Hood chain of command after the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

The investigation, known as a 15-6, was led by Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command. The Army announced it was putting Murray in that role in September, 2020.

Murray’s investigation is separate from the Independent Review of Fort Hood conducted by a five member civilian panel that examined the climate and culture on post and the surrounding community.

The update on Friday will be at 1:30 p.m. over the telephone. It will include Army Maj. Gen. Gene LeBoeuf, the Forces Command chief of staff, along with Col. James "Whit" Wright, from U.S. Army Futures Command, who was the chief of staff for this investigation.

Guillen was killed April 22 on post by Spc. Aaron Robinson according to a FBI criminal complaint. Robinson, with the help of his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains near the Leon River in Bell County, the complaint alleges.

Guillen's remains were found June 30 after weeks of protests and calls for justice by Guillen's family, supporters and lawmakers.

Robinson shot and killed himself on the morning of July 1.

Aguilar was indicted July 14 on charges of conspiracy to destroy records, documents, or other objects and two counts of destroying records, documents, or other objects. She is awaiting a trial in the McLennan County jail.

Aguilar's defense attorney Lewis Gainor filed a motion to dismiss the charges Tuesday. A hearing for that motion has not been set.

A gate on post that leads to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, in which Guillen served, was named in Guillen's honor on April 19.

Her family and attorney have led the charge in getting the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act passed in Washington, D.C. It would allow members of the military who were sexually assaulted or harassed to report the allegations outside their chain of command.