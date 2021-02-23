Waco 4-year-old faces her fear of police officers, now wants to be one

After Amiyah met Officers Johnson and Moon, she was very excited and even told her mother that she wants to be a police officer too.

WACO, Texas — Four-year-old Amiyah from Waco told her mom that she loves police officers, but she's scared of them. Her mom decided to help her daughter get over her fears and reached out to the Waco Police Department Sunday, a post on the Waco Police Department Facebook page said.

After Officers Johnson and Moon heard what was going on with Amiyah, they decided to meet with her. They explained to her that police officers are here to help and, "Not just put people in jail," the post said.

Before they met, Amiyah told her mom she was nervous and didn't know what to expect. But, the two Waco officers came through and were professional, kind and courteous.

After their meeting, Amiyah was very excited and even told her mother that she wants to be a police officer, the post said.

"Well Amiyah, give it about 17 more years and we will have a spot for you! Thank you to Ofc. Johnson and Ofc. Moon for representing our department as well as you do on a daily basis and thank you to this caring mother who being the outstanding parent that you are!" the post said.