Waco church helps with hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana, asking for donations

WACO, Texas — Central Texans will soon head to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Delta recovery efforts. There is a small city in Louisiana called Abbeville, which is about six hours from Waco that just went through hurricane Laura six weeks ago. Now, after Hurricane Delta hit, Family of Faith Worship Center of Waco is doing everything they can to assist.

Rueben Andrade, the Pastor at Family of Faith Worship Center, has a good friend who was born and raised in Abbeville who contacted him to see if the church could start a disaster relief to help people who lived there.

Andrade and his congregation are no strangers to giving back to the community. They felt that helping hurricane victims was the right thing to do.

"A lot of times individuals rely on national organizations which we appreciate, but in this case the sheriff’s department in Abbeville, Louisiana reached out to us with a list of items,” Andrade said. “We are asking the community to come together as they've done before to help our neighbors.”

Donations needed are nonperishable foods, diapers, water, blankets and paper towels to name a few. Donations will be collected from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday-Wednesday at Family of Faith Worship Center which is located at 4112 Memorial Drive in Waco. For more information please call 254-753-3188.