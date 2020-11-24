Waco DJ, COVID-19 survivor urges others to have safe holiday

As COVID-19 numbers rise in Central Texas, Eddie Rosado, also known as DJ Magnum, urges everyone to take the virus seriously.

WACO, Texas — As COVID-19 numbers rise in Central Texas, one survivor of the virus urges everyone to take it seriously.

Those who are familiar with the Waco nightlife probably know Eddie Rosado, also known as DJ Magnum.

"I’m a DJ at clubs, bars and restaurants. Of course, less bars now and more restaurants with the new rules," Rosado said.

Rosado is one of the 12,000 people in McLennan County who have recovered from COVID-19. With just three days until Thanksgiving, he hopes people take extreme safety precautions.

"I feel like some of the top experts are out there telling us the same thing. You can kind of pick apart what you want but at the end of the day wash your hands, wear your masks and then go about your day in the safe way,” Rosado said.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced 255 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Monday. Dr. Jackson Griggs of the Waco Family Health Center said gatherings of any size, with people outside of the home, is a high-risk activity.

"Now is a uniquely dangerous time to meet with anyone outside your household,” Griggs said. “I’m concerned. I’m deeply worried that for some families getting together for a meal could be fatal."

Knowing and understanding how contagious this virus can be, Rosado had to make the tough decision not to spend the holidays with his 90-year old grandmother.

"Some of these sacrifices are deep and it sucks because we can’t see our family,” Rosado said. “I don’t have coronavirus. No one in my family has coronavirus. We've all been tested, but out of an abundance of caution we have to skip out on Thanksgiving."

Waco health officials said if you do plan to have a large gathering this Thanksgiving, consider eating dinner outside and make sure tables are six feet apart.