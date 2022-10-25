Waco experiencing over a year of drought

Water levels in Lake Waco as low as they've been since the early 2000s.

WACO, Texas — Lake Waco is near historically low water levels, and the city as a whole has been in a drought for over a year now.

Although the Central Texas area got a little rain Monday night, unfortunately it didn't change much.

"We're really looking at a lot more water is necessary," Jessica Emmett-Sellers, Senior Information and Communications Specialist said. "We actually need water to be in the Brazos River watershed and then it flows down to us."

The water in the lake has been steadily evaporating for some time now. Especially in the hot summer months with record high temperatures and long streaks of triple digit degree days with no rain.

Lake Waco Lead Park Ranger John Thibodeaux says while the situation is unfortunate, it's simply out of the Army Corps of Engineer's hands.

"We're always hoping you know, when in droughts like this, we're always hoping for a lot of rain," Thibodeux said. "We are looking forward to the winter months where the temperatures lower so that decreases the evaporation."

Thibodeuax said the low temperatures will be a big help for the drought regardless of rain.

As a result of the drought however, water restrictions have been in effect for quite some time.

Right now the city is at restriction level two which means for Wacoans, no watering between 8AM and 7PM daily. No watering on Thursday and odd numbered addresses can water on Tuesday and Saturday and even number addresses can water on Wednesday and Sunday.