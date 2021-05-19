Waco vehicle fleet puts first electric car into service

The newly wrapped Chevrolet Bolt EV will be used by the city information technology department, the city said.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has put its first electric vehicle into service today after the city's fleet department delivered the new Chevrolet Bolt EV to the city's information technology department.

The Bolt is the first of four that city will put into service as part of the council's initiative to reduce the city's carbon footprint, the city said.

"These vehicles represent an initiative by the City of Waco to continue finding innovative ways to conserve energy in future projects and daily operations," a release from the city read.

Each EV is fully electric and can be charged overnight, the city said. It can travel approximately 250 miles on one charge. The Bolts entering the City fleet are replacing older, gas-powered vehicles, per the city.