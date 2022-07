The fire was reported to be at the Texas Westmoreland Coal Company.

JEWETT, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is sending some of its crews to Leon County to assist with a fire at a coal facility.

The department tweeted that its hazmat unit and other firefighters are providing aid at Texas Westmoreland Coal Company near a power plant on FM 39 in Jewett, Texas. That's in Leon County.

The number of firefighters going to help with the fire is not known at this time; neither is the size of the fire or how it started.