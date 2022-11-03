Waco man claims in-home caregivers took advantage of dying parents. Now, he's fighting to get their home back

Steven Hahn was shocked to learn that his step-father signed the home over to an in-home caregiver. The caregiver’s name was also on the bank account

ROBINSON, Texas — A Waco man has been fighting for a piece of property he said is rightfully his.

After constant battles in court, Steven Hahn is hoping his story can help other Central Texans whose parents have in-home caregivers.

The home is in Robinson and has been sitting vacant for four years. It once belonged Hahn's parents. They lived there since 1978. His mother, Sara Hall, died in 2014 and his stepfather, Emery Hall, died in 2018. Hahn knew he would inherit the house once they passed.

He was shocked to learn that his father signed the home over to his in-home caregiver and her husband. The caregiver’s name was also on his stepfather’s bank account.

"That is one of the things that when I come over here makes it so emotional,” said Hahn. “Then when you have this kind of mess with your estate and people trying to come in on it, it makes it more dramatic."



After eight strokes and a battle with dementia, Hahn said his father was not in the right state of mind to make that kind of decision.

"All three of those are pretty major health issues, and those are things you don’t want to see people try and take advantage of," said Hahn.



Hahn has been back and forth to court. He got a Lis Pendens, which is a public notice stating that the title or ownership of a piece of real estate is under dispute. He also got an affidavit of heirship, which then gave him and the caregiver 50 percent ownership.

"Mother related time and time of again, she never said you're getting 50 percent. She said you're going to get most of everything," said Hahn

Since 2020, a lawsuit has been pending. The caregivers husband filed a civil lawsuit against Hahn with hopes of selling the home valued at $177,000.



"I’m not living for estates, but when you see things that goes against what your parents told you, what your mother said, it’s upsetting," said Hahn.



Hahn wants to give advice to anyone with parents who need medical assistance.



"If you go with a home health care you need to really check that company out,” said Hahn. “Otherwise, I think the best thing is to just put your loved one in a nursing home."

