Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to host 16 COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Health officials said they will also offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 16 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, according to health officials.

Officials say the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also register ahead of time online.

Health officials recommend that immunocompromised people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. Please bring your vaccination card to receive your third dose to verify the date.

Here are the dates for the upcoming vaccination clinics:

Sunday, Sept. 12

First Methodist Church locations (4901 Cobbs) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Methodist Church locations (1300 Austin Ave) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Methodist Church locations (2801 Robinson Dr) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Central Texas MCC at Clay (1601 Clay Ave) from 2-5 p.m.

LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30-7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Midway High School (8200 Mars Dr.) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Connally I.S.D. (200 Cadet Way) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Gholson I.S.D. (137 Hamilton Dr.) from 4-7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Lorena I.S.D. Performing Arts Center (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena, TX) from 4:30-8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Thursday, Sept.16

City of Beverly Hills City Hall (3418 Memorial Dr, Beverly Hills) from 4-7:30 p.m.

Little Christian Academy (601 Towne Oaks Dr.) from 2-5 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Friday, Sept. 17

Little Christian Academy (601 Towne Oaks Dr.) from 9 a.m. to noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

CASA of McLennan County (1208 N. 5th St.) from 1-5 p.m.

Indian Spring Middle School (500 N. University Parks Dr.) from 4-8 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, Sept. 18