Waco to begin phased reopening of city facilities, properties

After a year of COVID-19 related closures, the city is starting Phase One reopening measures March 26.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco said it will begin a phased reopening of city facilities and properties after a year of COVID-19 related closures.

The city announced via Facebook that it would start Phase One of three on Friday, March 26.

Changes included in Phase One as described by the city are:

Museums and venues will continue operating with restrictions, and conventions and meetings can take place with 75% occupancy with restrictions

Outdoor events on city properties will be permitted with restrictions and safety precautions in place

City council and commission meetings can begin to host in-person meetings with public participation remaining virtual

City buildings that have been closed will remain closed

The city added that a transition from Phase One to Phase Two will depend on increased vaccination rates in McLennan County, the rate of new virus cases, and hospitalizations in Trauma Service M.