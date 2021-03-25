Waco to begin phased reopening of city facilities, properties

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco said it will begin a phased reopening of city facilities and properties after a year of COVID-19 related closures.
The city announced via Facebook that it would start Phase One of three on Friday, March 26.
Changes included in Phase One as described by the city are:
- Museums and venues will continue operating with restrictions, and conventions and meetings can take place with 75% occupancy with restrictions
- Outdoor events on city properties will be permitted with restrictions and safety precautions in place
- City council and commission meetings can begin to host in-person meetings with public participation remaining virtual
- City buildings that have been closed will remain closed
The city added that a transition from Phase One to Phase Two will depend on increased vaccination rates in McLennan County, the rate of new virus cases, and hospitalizations in Trauma Service M.
Modifications to the phases, as well as additional restrictions for city operations or events held on city property, can be made at the discretion of the city manager, the city added.