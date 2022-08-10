'Out on the Brazos' event hosted by Waco Pride Network

Since 2017, the Waco Pride Network has held this event to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the Greater Waco area.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Pride Network host the 'OUT on the Brazos' pride event Sat Oct. 8 at Brazos Park East to celebrate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in the Greater Waco area.

According to the Waco Pride Network website, the festival festivities began in 2017 when the 'OUT on the Brazos' planning committee relaunched Waco Pride. What began as a picnic grew to an event of 200-400 people in Cameron Park.

Today, it has grown to becoming a day-long event with over 500 attendees and dozens of features musical performances, food trucks, vendors and community celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's important to have community so that people understand what stuff you're going through and it's just very nice to talk with people who have been where you are or they have any questions too. This is a good for the place without judgment where you can be yourself," Waco native Gregorio Sanchez shared.

This event has been put together every October since 2017 to celebrate 'National Coming Out Day'.

People of all shapes, colors, sizes and background joined together to advocate for those who feel unheard.

Waco Pride Network board member Victoria Brumbaugh says events like this need to continue to happen year-round to support the LGBTQ community and be that shoulder to lean on at all times.

"Even though we've gotten a lot of progress, and we think that people have the opportunity to be themselves, there's still this fear and there's so much fear these days. It was really important for people to understand that you can have the courage to be yourself, and I think this helps the community understand that," Brumbaugh shared.