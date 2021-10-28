'Welcome to Killeen' sign is no more

A spokesperson told 6 News the sign was removed on Oct. 26 after the city received final approval by TXDOT to have it removed on Oct. 14.

The "Welcome to Killeen" sign was removed by city crews earlier this week, a spokesperson Janell J. Ford with the City of Killeen's Public Works Department confirmed with 6 News on Thursday.

Ford said the sign was taken down on Oct. 26 after the city received final approval by TXDOT to have it removed on Oct. 14.

The sign was a controversial topic for Killeen residents over the years with many saying it was a "hot spot" for crashes. How many crashes that happened at the sign aren't officially known, however.

One of the most recent crashes though involved 18-year-old Julianna Allen. In April, Allen was driving along I-14 and Roosevelt when she veered off the road and her car's wheels dug into the wet ground, causing the car to slide sideways into the sign, the Killeen Police Department said back in April.

Allen, who was a Harker Heights High School student, died as a result.

"My sister was young and beautiful and had so much going for her. I lost my best friend and my kids lost their Aunt. She will be missed forever," Lauren Tilton, Allen's sister, told 6 News back in April.

When asked if the sign was removed as a result of reported crashes, Ford responded with the following statement:

"Sign removal was required by TXDOT due to US-190 being re-designated to I-14. Given the level of damage to the current gateway monument, TXDOT requires the removal and the City will have to submit for and meet the new interstate gateway monument requirements."