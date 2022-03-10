Woman dies in fatal wreck in Killeen, passenger survives

The young woman has been identified as 26-year-old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez.

KILLEEN, Texas — Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, died from her injuries after a fatal crash, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Oct. 9 at approximately 6:05 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road in reference to a crash involving two cars. When officers arrived, a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra which belonged to Lopez were in extremely bad condition, as stated in a release.

Lopez was trapped and had to be rescued by the Killeen Fire Department, as stated by police. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White where she later died of her injuries. Lopez did have a passenger in her car who was treated and released at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to Baylor Scott & White and is in stable condition.

There is no other information at this time.