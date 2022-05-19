Woman dies in Killeen house fire, another person injured

The fire reportedly happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop.

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman died in a house fire in Killeen early Wednesday night, according to county officials.

The fire reportedly happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire in front of the home.

County fire officials said there were three people at the home in the time of the fire. They added that two people were inside during the fire, but one of them was able to make it out with minor injuries. The woman, on the other hand, died in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The Bell County Fire Marshal investigated this fire, as well as the Killeen and Texas Sate Fire Marshals.