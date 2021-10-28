Woodway police K9 wins contest for $5,000 grant

Shaka fought off an 18-month illness and then recovered from two rattlesnake bites.

WOODWAY, Texas — The Woodway Public Safety Department will receive $5,000 in grant money to fund its K9 division, the department announced on Facebook.

The money comes after the department's K9, Shaka, was nominated for the Aftermath K9 Grant. The department announced Thursday morning they are one of four K9 divisions in the country and the only one in Texas to win the $5,000.

Shaka certainly earned the nomination.

She battled Idiopathic Anemia for 18 months. Her fight to recover is what led the department to nominate her for the grant. Shaka was one of only ten K9s to be nominated.

Shaka's tough road continued when On Oct. 21 she was bitten twice by a rattlesnake while protecting her handler Officer Joshua Hillard.

She was immediately rushed to the Waco Animal Emergency Clinic and given anti-venom. She was taken to Texas A&M for more extensive treatment on Oct. 23, according to the department. She was finally able to return home Wednesday.